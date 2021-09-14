Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic

NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall overnight as a hurricane along the Texas Gulf Coast and is still bringing heavy rain to the region.
The disturbance off the coast of Africa has a high chance of tropical development within the next two days.(Source: WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Calm weather continues around the Charlotte area for the start of the work week, but the tropics remain active.

Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall overnight as a hurricane along the Texas Gulf Coast and is still bringing heavy rain to the region. Due to its slow-moving nature, dangerous flash flooding in Gulf Coast states will be a concern through mid-week.

There are also two disturbances to keep an eye on in the Atlantic. The disturbance off the coast of Africa has a high chance of tropical development within the next two days and the disturbance closer to home could become a tropical depression by the end of the work week. Fortunately, this system is forecast to stay over the Atlantic, but it will play a small role in our forecast here at home.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas, the disturbance to our southeast, and a cold front to our northwest slide closer to our area by mid-week, available moisture will trend upwards and scattered showers and storms will become possible on a day-by-day basis.

No washouts are expected by any means, but at least we’ll have the chance for a little rain to help our abnormally dry conditions. Stay tuned for frequent tropical and local forecast updates.

