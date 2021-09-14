NC DHHS Flu
Senator Cassidy bashes Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment

Senator Cassidy
Senator Cassidy(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a conference call with reporters, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy cautioned against using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug is commonly used to de-worm pets or livestock.

“So if your hesitancy about the vaccine was that the vaccine was only under an Emergency Use Authorization, well one, the vaccine is now officially approved,” said Cassidy. “Two, Ivermectin is not at all approved for the treatment of COVID and its complications.”

Cassidy, who is also a medical doctor, says the best way to avoid getting sick with COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

He added, it was a “personal choice” if people want to take Ivermectin, but they shouldn’t fool themselves.

“On the other hand, I have personal experience with people who refused the vaccine, who took Ivermectin and died,” explained Cassidy. “So, whereas the vaccine is almost entirely effective in presenting death, Ivermeectin clearly is not.”

The FDA is also against people using Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

