Salisbury Police to commemorate National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims is Saturday, Sept. 25.

To commemorate the special day, the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) will debut a new video honoring the memory of Salisbury’s murder victims.

Led by SPD’s Victim Advocate Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, the video will feature a poem, the traditional five-candle lighting to mark the day, and a call to action by Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes to help resolve cold case murders in the community.

Loved ones of Salisbury murder victims are invited to send photographs of the fallen to be featured at the end of the video.

Photographs must be emailed to coscommunications@salisburync.gov no later than noon on Friday, September 17.

