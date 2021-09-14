NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury business damaged by fire on Tuesday

The fire was in a vehicle in an attached garage on the property.
The fire was in a vehicle in an attached garage on the property.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A well-known Salisbury business was damaged by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department were called just after 2:00 p.m. to Rico Tile & Marble in the 800 block of Mitchell Avenue. Fire officials reported that on arrival, crews had working fire conditions resulting from a vehicle on fire in rear attached garage.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Miller’s Ferry Fire Department were also on the scene, along with Salisbury Police and Rowan EMS.

Rico Tile & Marble was established in Salisbury in 1951.

