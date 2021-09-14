Rowan-Salisbury Schools selects Chanel Sidbury to serve as Executive Director of Professional Learning

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chanel Sidbury will serve as the Executive Director of Professional Learning for Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). Sidbury will lead the district’s coordination, planning, development, implementation and evaluation of all professional learning within the district with a particular focus on the advancement of student engagement in instructional practices.

Sidbury began her educational career as a math teacher with Pitt County Schools at E.B. Aycock Middle School. Over the course of several years, she served as a teacher and math curriculum coach for Pitt County Schools and a curriculum facilitator for Wilson County Schools.

Since 2015, she was a secondary math specialist and has held a variety of roles including most recently the executive director for K-12 curriculum and instruction for Durham Public Schools. Her educational focus is on innovative learning for each and every learner. She is committed to increasing student outcomes and developing community partnerships. In her current role with Durham Public Schools, she and her team have reduced the number of low-performing schools from 18 in 2017 to 11 in 2019, and improved the number of schools meeting or exceeding growth from 37 schools in 2017 to 42 schools in 2019.

Sidbury obtained her Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education and a Master of School Administration from East Carolina University. She was also named a North Carolina Association for Middle Level Education (NCMLE) Central Office Professional to Watch in 2019.

“We are so excited to welcome Ms. Sidbury to RSS. Her professional learning expertise and trend data match our emerging strategic plan priorities of increasing enrollment, increasing school growth, and decreasing state-identified low performing schools,” said Dr. Tony B. Watlington, RSS superintendent. “I look forward to working with her as a valued member of our team.”

Outside of work, Sidbury enjoys spending time with family and friends, including her two fur babies. She also enjoys East Carolina football and tailgating, the beach and hiking trails in the mountains.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.