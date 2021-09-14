POLL: CMS mandating staff show proof of vaccination or have weekly test. Agree?

NC DHHS Flu
Beginning the week of Sept. 20, all staff will receive an email with a link to answer questions about their vaccination status.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be asked to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or undergo weekly testing. What do you think? Do you agree with the mandate?

Read our full story and then weigh in with your thoughts in our poll.

Good Question: Can you collect unemployment if you’re fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccination?

