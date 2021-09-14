NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Lancaster parking lot

The child was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle and died Monday night in...
Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle and died Monday night in Lancaster.(FOX19 NOW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 149 words with a read time of approximately 44 seconds.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a toddler was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster Monday night and later died.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to Frank L. Roddey Homes, on East Arch Street, shortly before 7 p.m. after a call came in about the 1-year-old being hit.

Police arrived to find Lancaster County EMS rendering aid to the child, who witnesses said walked in front of the vehicle as the driver was trying to leave the parking lot, according to law enforcement.

The child was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Lancaster police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (803) 283-1171, the LPD’s special operations unit at (803) 283-1174 or the anonymous tip line (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Two killed in one-vehicle crash in Rock Hill

Latest News

On Monday, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hope Smith, the female passenger in a...
Man still on the loose after woman arrested in stolen car chase from Charlotte to South Carolina
Teachers demand Union County Public Schools starts all-remote
Union County school board doing away with contact tracing ‘flies in the face’ of health officials, group says
CMS school buses
CMS staff will be asked to provide proof of vaccine status; weekly testing will start for unvaccinated employees
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program