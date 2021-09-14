Police: 1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Lancaster parking lot

This article has 149 words with a read time of approximately 44 seconds.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a toddler was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster Monday night and later died.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to Frank L. Roddey Homes, on East Arch Street, shortly before 7 p.m. after a call came in about the 1-year-old being hit.

Police arrived to find Lancaster County EMS rendering aid to the child, who witnesses said walked in front of the vehicle as the driver was trying to leave the parking lot, according to law enforcement.

The child was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Lancaster police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (803) 283-1171, the LPD’s special operations unit at (803) 283-1174 or the anonymous tip line (803) 289-6040.

