One killed after van crashes into Chester County welcome sign

The victim’s name was not immediately available.
One person died after a vehicle struck the Chester County welcome sign on Monday.
One person died after a vehicle struck the Chester County welcome sign on Monday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a van struck the brick Chester County welcome sign on Monday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford van was traveling on Interstate 77 South at the 65 mile marker when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the sign.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be mechanically extracted from the van and died at the scene, troopers said.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

