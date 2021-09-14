One killed after van crashes into Chester County welcome sign

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a van struck the brick Chester County welcome sign on Monday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford van was traveling on Interstate 77 South at the 65 mile marker when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the sign.

A fatal car crash in Chester happened Monday night. Troopers say the person ran off the road and hit the Chester County Welcome sign. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/wxpJROQfgh — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) September 14, 2021

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be mechanically extracted from the van and died at the scene, troopers said.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

