Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a Monroe hotel where staff reported a disturbance started by a city council member.

Officers responded to the Fairfield Inn, on Williams Road, to a person “disturbing the peace” on Sept. 9, according to Monroe officials.

The person was identified as Monroe Council Member Angelia James.

According to Monroe officials, Council Member James told police there were felons on site that needed to be arrested.

Police asked Council Member James how she knew they were felons.

James told officers that “God spoke to her and told her,” Monroe officials said.

Monroe Police determined that individuals identified by Council Member James were not felons.

Council Member James continued to insist that God spoke her and there were felons on site that needed to be arrested, as one of the felons had committed a murder,” according to Monroe officials.

Council Member James then insisted that the police obtain a search warrant to search the entire hotel to remove the felons.

Council Member James’ husband later arrived on the scene to take her home.

However, officials said, police were called to the James home for another disturbance.

During the incident, several officers at the scene were told by James that they were demoted, fired, promoted or would be fired by Council Member James. Council Member James proceeded to tell the officers that she had also fired Police Chief Bryan Gilliard, according to Monroe officials.

Council Member James was taken to Atrium Health Union Hospital by EMS for medical assistance.

At Atrium Union, Council Member James confronted officers and individuals, removed an officer’s facemask and declared that COVID was over.

Again, Council Member James told officers on the scene that she was firing them. She again stated that Chief Gilliard was no longer the Chief and that Sergeant Mark Isley was named Chief of Police, according to Monroe officials.

Monroe officials said that no Council Member of the City of Monroe has the ability to fire a city employee, and none of the employees at the Police Department, including the Chief, were fired.

The authority to hire and fire city employees, except for the City Clerk and City Attorney, lies solely with the Interim City Manager.

