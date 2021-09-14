NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers

According to Monroe officials, Council Member James told police there were felons on site that needed to be arrested
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers(City of Monroe)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a Monroe hotel where staff reported a disturbance started by a city council member.

Officers responded to the Fairfield Inn, on Williams Road, to a person “disturbing the peace” on Sept. 9, according to Monroe officials.

The person was identified as Monroe Council Member Angelia James.

According to Monroe officials, Council Member James told police there were felons on site that needed to be arrested.

Police asked Council Member James how she knew they were felons.

James told officers that “God spoke to her and told her,” Monroe officials said.

Monroe Police determined that individuals identified by Council Member James were not felons.

Council Member James continued to insist that God spoke her and there were felons on site that needed to be arrested, as one of the felons had committed a murder,” according to Monroe officials.

Council Member James then insisted that the police obtain a search warrant to search the entire hotel to remove the felons.

Council Member James’ husband later arrived on the scene to take her home.

However, officials said, police were called to the James home for another disturbance.

During the incident, several officers at the scene were told by James that they were demoted, fired, promoted or would be fired by Council Member James.  Council Member James proceeded to tell the officers that she had also fired Police Chief Bryan Gilliard, according to Monroe officials.

Council Member James was taken to Atrium Health Union Hospital by EMS for medical assistance.

At Atrium Union, Council Member James confronted officers and individuals, removed an officer’s facemask and declared that COVID was over.

Again, Council Member James told officers on the scene that she was firing them. She again stated that Chief Gilliard was no longer the Chief and that Sergeant Mark Isley was named Chief of Police, according to Monroe officials.

Monroe officials said that no Council Member of the City of Monroe has the ability to fire a city employee, and none of the employees at the Police Department, including the Chief, were fired.

The authority to hire and fire city employees, except for the City Clerk and City Attorney, lies solely with the Interim City Manager.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers

Latest News

Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters
Meet the Gastonia Honey Hunters new mascot
Meet the Gastonia Honey Hunters new mascot
Mecklenburg attorney looking into whether someone voted on county commissioner’s behalf
Mecklenburg attorney looking into whether someone voted on county commissioner’s behalf