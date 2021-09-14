Nicholas crawls along the Gulf coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicholas currently has winds of 40mph but is expected to weaken to a depression overnight. Tropical Storm Nicholas is in no hurry to get anywhere.

The storm is currently moving ENE at 6mph. Between now and Thursday evening, the storm will only make it about 160 miles, moving from eastern Texas into south central Louisiana.

Because it is moving so slowly, it will put down a lot of rain in a relatively small area. Even worse, all that rain will fall across the same places which were so hard hit by Ida not that long ago.

As for the Carolinas, we NEED rain. Things are getting drier and drier by the day. At best, we have about a 30% chance each afternoon for the rest of the week. The long-term models are split on how they see things playing out. One is bringing in a chance for rain due to the remnants of Nicholas by Saturday. The other is not predicting any rain for us at all.

There are also two other systems to keep an eye on. One has just moved off the coast of Africa. It has a 90% chance of formation over the next five days. It would be a while before this one could impact the US.

There is another disturbance a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas. This one has a 60% chance of formation over the next five days. Most models are keeping this storm off the Carolina coast. Still, at very least, it will cause choppy seas and strong rip currents along our beaches.

We will continue to monitor all of these through the week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

