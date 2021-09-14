NC DHHS Flu
Neighborhood looks to preserve Charlotte’s historic Morgan School

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
This article has 271 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether or not to sell its surplus properties.

On that list is the historic Morgan School. Neighbors said they fear the school board’s decision could be the end of the historic property.

The Morgan School is in the Cherry neighborhood and it was built in the 1920s so black students could get an education.

The entire neighborhood was the first community in Charlotte to provide home ownership for working-class blacks, and so that’s why this decision could mean a lot to the community.

The vice president of the Cherry Community Organization said they’ve expressed a desire to own the building for more than three decades but nothing’s happened. The school itself has been empty since 2017.

The concern is school board members will sell the building to an owner who could tamper with the school’s rich history. The Morgan School has been designated as a local historic landmark.

Carol Sawyer, the board member who represents that area, told WBTV that she supports selling the property and claims that will not prevent the Cherry Community Organization from purchasing the school.

Sawyer said language could be written that would instruct owners what they can and cannot do to the school. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday night and WBTV will be following any decisions made.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will also discuss face coverings at the meeting, as state law requires school districts to discuss them monthly.

CMS leaders will also discuss considering granting the superintendent authority to transition students from in-person learning due to Covid-19.

