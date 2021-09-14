More summer-like weather this week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Don’t give up hope. It WILL feel more like fall. It just won’t be this week.

Mid 80s into next week

Rain chance gets a tad better

Still “abnormally dry’

This evening will be a warm one. Rain chances are almost zero as temperatures fall through the 80s.

Wednesday will be another hot one. Not only will temperatures be in the mid 80s, the humidity will be higher. In fact, it will feel downright tropical for the rest of the week. Rain chances are only 20%.

Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 80s with high humidity. The rain chance goes up to 30%. It’s a step in the right direction as we are moving farther into the “abnormally dry” zone according to the Drought Monitor. Most places are at least an inch behind on rainfall and there isn’t currently a significant rain chance in the whole forecast.

The best chance we have will arrive on Saturday. That is a 40% chance. We have two longer term models that go out far enough to forecast for the weekend. One is saying there’s a chance for rain while the other is saying - nope! About half of us want dry weather for outdoor plans while the other half would like just enough rain to water the yard and garden. We’ll see who wins. Highs will be in the mid 80s either way.

Next week doesn’t look much different. Highs remain in the mid 80s. There’s a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is currently over Texas and is bringing heavy rain to Louisiana and Mississippi. It is expected to weaken to a tropical depression tonight, but it isn’t expected to move very far. That’s not good news for the same places so hard hit by Ida not that long ago.

We are also monitoring a disturbance off the coast of Africa which has a 90% chance of formation. Another one is off the east coast. That would be the one closest to us. However, most models are keeping it off-shore. While we wouldn’t likely see much rain from this system, the beaches could again get strong rip currents. We’ll continue to stay on top of it.

Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

