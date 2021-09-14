Livingstone to kick off UNCF campaign with ‘An Evening on the Green’ Friday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In the mood for some down-home blues mixed with some hand-clapping gospel music? Or how about the classical tunes of a symphony quartet capped with toe-stumping rhythm and blues?

Access to all of this takes place this Friday, Sept. 17, on the historic front lawn of Livingstone College as it kicks off its annual UNCF campaign. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will include refreshments.

The program will feature a variety of entertainment including the Livingstone College Gospel Choir; a quartet of the Salisbury Symphony; Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen; and R&B local sensation Divided by Four.

The Livingstone Gospel Choir, under the direction of pastor and professor Christopher Gray, released a new single this year titled, “Exalt,” that is available on all digital platforms. The choir has also performed with Grammy-award winning artists such as Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell and James Fortune.

Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen, known as the “Queen of Bourbon Street” in New Orleans, relocated to her home state of North Carolina after Hurricane Katrina. She spends her time today singing at nursing homes and senior-living facilities near and around Salisbury.

Divided by Four will belt out classic R&B tunes, singing something for everyone, while a quartet of the Salisbury Symphony will delight the audience with its musical performances.

There is no charge for entry, but it is a fundraiser for the United Negro College Fund, said Deborah Johnson, Livingstone’s UNCF director. Contributions to UNCF will be accepted during the program. The college’s goal is to raise $125,000. The campaign ends March 31, 2022.

As one of the 37 member colleges and universities of UNCF, Livingstone College receives a range of support that enables it to keep its academic programs strong and its tuitions affordable. The UNCF provides its member colleges and universities with unrestricted funds for operations, scholarships and internships in an effort to provide educational opportunities to deserving students who have the desire to attend college, but not the resources.

The event will be held outside in a social-distanced environment, but guests will be asked to wear masks. Rain location will be at the college’s School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South. For more information, call Deborah Johnson at (704) 216-6118 or email djohnso@livingstone.edu.

