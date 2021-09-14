NC DHHS Flu
Hiring event looks to fill nearly 400 jobs in Charlotte area ahead of holiday season

HirePalooza will be held Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. The staffing company aims to fill 372 positions.
Now hiring
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hire Dynamics will host a hiring event as the holiday season approaches and companies are working to manage a tight labor market.

According to a press release, HirePalooza will be held Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. The staffing company aims to fill 372 positions.

Hire Dynamics is seeking talent in the following industries: manufacturing, contact centers, office support and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.

Job seekers can book appointments in advance or walk in or drive up to the branch. They can use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app to begin the registration process and as a COVID-19 safety precaution, the release stated. Additional safety measures will be in place including contactless interview options and social distancing.

The following will be available for interviews, including:

  • Kyle Feeney, Regional Manager, Hire Dynamics (Charlotte Region)
  • Ashley Hoyle, Sr. Branch Manager, Hire Dynamics (Hickory, Troutman, Lincolnton)
  • Julisa Centeno, Branch Manager, Hire Dynamics (Gastonia)
  • Steve Rios, Branch Manager, Hire Dynamics (Rock Hill)
  • Ryan McConnell, Sr. Branch Manager, Hire Dynamics (Charlotte)

The event will run Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The locations are:

  • 5510 77 Center Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
  • 2349 Cherry Rd, Suite 57, Rock Hill, SC
  • 3060 East Franklin Blvd Suite 2, Gastonia, NC 28056
  • 1219 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28025
  • 1615 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092
  • 336 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28602
  • 518 N Main St, Troutman, NC 28166

