Health Dept.: Rowan-Salisbury Schools COVID cases decline following implementation of mask mandate

Improvements also seen in some numbers across Rowan County
The mask mandate is in place through October 11 in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
The mask mandate is in place through October 11 in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 cases numbers have declined in Rowan-Salisbury Schools following the implementation of a mask mandate, according to the school system and the Rowan County Health Department.

According to the update released on Friday, the school system posted 106 student infections and 1,178 quarantines. That’s down sharply from one week ago when student infections were 286 and quarantines were 2,432. Two weeks ago, there were 282 infections and 3,192 quarantines.

Active cases and quarantine numbers were also down for RSS staff members. There were 25 staff cases as of Friday and 80 quarantines, down from 134 staff quarantines and 45 positives one week ago.

The update posted Monday by the Health Department for the community showed 2,237 active cases recorded within the last 14 days in Rowan County. The case positivity rate is now at 20.2%, down from 22%.

45% of eligible Rowan County residents are fully vaccinated, while 50% have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

