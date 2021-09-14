First Alert: Rain chances inching up, humidity levels way up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Western wildfire smoke will drift across the Carolinas again today, meaning more hazy sunshine and another hot afternoon with highs just shy of 90°.

Hot, hazy sunshine today

Rain chances very low, for now

Humidity and rain chances will rise

Rain chances will remain near zero again. The dew point will begin to creep back up during the midweek period, getting back to tropical zone for the rest of the week and the weekend.

The rest of the week will be warm and muggy. While temperatures won’t technically be as hot, it may feel warmer due to the increased humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday through the weekend and rain chances will tick up to around 30% each day through the end of the workweek.

Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall as a low-grade hurricane early this morning along the north Texas coast and will only slowly crawl eastward into Louisiana during the midweek period. Flooding downpours are forecast along the Gulf Coast region from east Texas all the way to the Florida panhandle as Nicholas slowly weakens over time and creeps along the coast.

Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall in Texas early Tuesday morning. (Source: WBTV)

We are also monitoring multiple weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that could take on tropical characteristics in the coming days.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

