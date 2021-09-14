NC DHHS Flu
Driver killed in crash on I-77 in South Carolina

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 65 in Chester County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a single-car crash on I-77 in South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Ford van ran off the right side of the highway and crashed into a brick sign.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extracted from the car. The driver died at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released.

