Concord Police Foundation to host Blue Line Fishing Tournament on Saturday

The tournament honors the memory of fallen Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason...
The tournament honors the memory of fallen Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Foundation will host the First Annual Blue Line Memorial Fishing Tournament on Saturday at the Badin Lake Ramp in New London.

Participants and interested parties can come to honor the memory of fallen Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping. This tournament is a family friendly event with raffle items, and lunch will be provided. Pre-register for a chance to win a $250 Bass Pro Gift card.

Weigh-in will be at 293 NC-740 Badin , NC (Alcoa Boat Ramp)

Boat registration/live well check will be 4:45am-5:30am (Food Lion Parking log in New London)

Tournament 7am-2pm

Weigh-in 2pm-3pm

Prizes will be awarded:

$2,500 to the Bass Tournament champion

$2,000 to the Crappie Tournament champion

To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../blue-line-memorial-fishing...

