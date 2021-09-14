CMS staff will be asked to provide proof of vaccine status; weekly testing will start for unvaccinated employees

This article has 585 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 55 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be asked to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or undergo weekly testing.

This is according to a presentation that will be given during Tuesday’s CMS Board of Education meeting. Beginning the week of Sept. 20, all staff will receive an email with a link to answer questions about their vaccination status.

NEW: Starting next week Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees will be asked to provide documentation of vaccination status. Mandatory testing will be weekly for staff members who do not demonstrate proof of full vaccination.



Vaccinated staff must upload photos of their vaccine cards to confirm that they are vaccinated, according to the program overview.

Unvaccinated staff will be required to participate in weekly pooled testing, which will start the week of Sept. 27 with half of the elementary schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy and Metro School, the presentation stated.

Testing will be expanded to the remaining elementary schools beginning the week of Oct. 4 before starting with middle and K-8 schools the week of Oct. 11, district staff said.

Testing of high school staff will begin the week of Oct. 25, according to the district plan. That week will also see the launch of diagnostic testing of students who opt in.

This student testing would require consent, district officials said.

Transportation staff at eight regional bus lots will start being tested after all grade levels are incorporated or as soon as possible incorporating into phases.

