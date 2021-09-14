NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS staff will be asked to provide proof of vaccine status; weekly testing will start for unvaccinated employees

Beginning the week of Sept. 20, all staff will receive an email with a link to answer questions about their vaccination status.
CMS school buses
CMS school buses(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 585 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 55 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be asked to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or undergo weekly testing.

This is according to a presentation that will be given during Tuesday’s CMS Board of Education meeting. Beginning the week of Sept. 20, all staff will receive an email with a link to answer questions about their vaccination status.

Vaccinated staff must upload photos of their vaccine cards to confirm that they are vaccinated, according to the program overview.

Unvaccinated staff will be required to participate in weekly pooled testing, which will start the week of Sept. 27 with half of the elementary schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy and Metro School, the presentation stated.

Testing will be expanded to the remaining elementary schools beginning the week of Oct. 4 before starting with middle and K-8 schools the week of Oct. 11, district staff said.

Testing of high school staff will begin the week of Oct. 25, according to the district plan. That week will also see the launch of diagnostic testing of students who opt in.

This student testing would require consent, district officials said.

Transportation staff at eight regional bus lots will start being tested after all grade levels are incorporated or as soon as possible incorporating into phases.

Stay with WBTV for more on this story.

COVID-19 Testing for CMS Staff and Students To promote healthy schools and a healthy community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg...

Posted by Carol Sawyer, CMS Board of Education - District 4 on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Two killed in one-vehicle crash in Rock Hill
Handcuffs graphic
Former Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy fired following arrest for driving while impaired

Latest News

Teachers demand Union County Public Schools starts all-remote
Union County school board doing away with contact tracing ‘flies in the face’ of health officials, group says
Union County school board doing away with contact tracing ‘flies in the face’ of health...
Union County school board doing away with contact tracing ‘flies in the face’ of health officials'
The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing