Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation approves more than $200,000 in internal grants

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, and its board of directors awarded $214,629.49 in Internal Grants to 19 hospital departments. It is our favorite time of year when we are able to surprise many departments at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

This year might have looked different during these unprecedented times; however, we could not let the year go without announcing our 2021 Internal Grants Recipients. The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation hosted a “Virtual Prize Patrol” made up of Foundation board members, hospital administrators and Foundation staff to award 19 Internal Grants to various hospital departments.

During this exciting zoom call our teammates shared their gratitude for the support they will be receiving toward their innovative programs that will enhance patient care at Atrium Health Cabarrus. With the approved funding from its growing endowment fund this year, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation has now awarded over $1.7 million in Internal Grants awards to Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation designed the Internal Grants Program, now in its eighth year, to provide funding for equipment, programs and projects enhancing patient care at Atrium Health Cabarrus as it strives to be the first and best choice for care in our community. Atrium Health Cabarrus departments are chosen through the Internal Grants application process with a goal of continuing its mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing for all.

During the virtual prize patrol, the Emergency Department learned they received a grant in the amount of $19,202.30 to help renovate the family room, written by Cathy Carson, Integrative Nurse Specialist at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Cathy stated, “Receiving the grant was a bit emotional for me. I started at Cabarrus Memorial in 1998 in the ER and have been working alongside the ER team since 2019 and during the COVID Pandemic as a Holistic Nurse. The renovations and added amenities will help create a more peaceful space for our patient’s families and loved ones during times of emotional crisis. The inclusion of the noise reducing ceiling tiles will help reduce secondary emotional trauma, known as Second Victim Phenomenon, for our other patients, families and teammates as well.”

The following Atrium Health Cabarrus departments received funding during the virtual event:

Atrium Health Cabarrus Rehabilitation Gateway

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences (4 areas within CCHS received a grant)

Cardiac Rehabilitation (2 areas within Cardiac Rehabilitation received a grant)

Carolinas Rehabilitation

Clinical Nutrition

Complex Care Clinic (2 areas within Complex Care Clinic received a grant)

Diabetes Education

Emergency Care Services

Nursing Administration (2 areas within Nursing Administration received a grant)

Patient Care Services

Peer Support Program

Transition Services

Trauma Services

“Our committee works each year to assess and recommend qualifying grant applications,” said Jessica Tucker, Internal Grants committee chair from the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors. “We are always excited to be a part of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation’s mission which supports our local hospital through the endowment.”

The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation Internal Grants committee is made up of seven Foundation board members. Along with Tucker, the six other committee members from the board are Pam Cain, Ann Cannon, Bill Dusch, Dr. John Heinzerling, Pat Horton, Dr. Christopher Holland, Dr. Tom Jones, Dr. Brent Mullis, Dakeita Vanderburg and Jon Yancey. The committee met in early July to review the applications and submitted their recommendations for approval to the rest of the remaining board members in a July meeting.

The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation’s endowment has been invested for the long-term benefit of Atrium Health Cabarrus. The endowment continues to grow each year which increases funding for our Internal Grants program.

For more information on the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation visit www.cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org or call 704-403-1369.

