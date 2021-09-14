NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Adult, two teens arrested due to gun in car on high school campus in Chesterfield County

Deputies say there is no reason to believe that there was a threat to students or staff.
Deputies say there is no reason to believe that there was a threat to students or staff.
Deputies say there is no reason to believe that there was a threat to students or staff.(WDAM)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they arrested one adult and two teens due to them having guns in a car on campus at a high school in Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said the three had guns in a vehicle at Chesterfield High School, but entry was never made into the school.

Deputies say there is no reason to believe that there was a threat to students or staff.  

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Two killed in one-vehicle crash in Rock Hill

Latest News

The Charlotte Division of the FBI is launching the advertising campaign across North Carolina...
‘It’s sickening’; FBI says hate crimes are high priority due to devastating impact on communities
Police want to honor the victims of homicide, and also encourage the community to help with...
Salisbury Police to commemorate National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
On Monday, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hope Smith, the female passenger in a...
Man still on the loose after woman arrested in stolen car chase from Charlotte to South Carolina
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program