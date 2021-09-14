Adult, two teens arrested due to gun in car on high school campus in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they arrested one adult and two teens due to them having guns in a car on campus at a high school in Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said the three had guns in a vehicle at Chesterfield High School, but entry was never made into the school.

Deputies say there is no reason to believe that there was a threat to students or staff.

This is an ongoing investigation.

