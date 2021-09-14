14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle identified

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial call was for a medical emergency.

Responding officers determined that a 14-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting investigation became a homicide investigation after the teen girl died from her injuries at the hospital.

Update to N. Chester St Shooting Investigation:



Shooting now investigated as a homicide.



The victim succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.



Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) September 14, 2021

Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident.

Officers say the suspect vehicle seen leaving the area is described as a 2013 or 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with temporary plates and a dent on the left rear bumper.

Police have not provided any other details in this incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.