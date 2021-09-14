14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle identified
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial call was for a medical emergency.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.
Responding officers determined that a 14-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The shooting investigation became a homicide investigation after the teen girl died from her injuries at the hospital.
Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident.
Officers say the suspect vehicle seen leaving the area is described as a 2013 or 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with temporary plates and a dent on the left rear bumper.
Police have not provided any other details in this incident.
