Vigil taking place in memory of 3-year-old shot, killed in northwest Charlotte

This article has 242 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 12 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vigil is set to take place Monday night for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa following his shooting death last week.

The vigil is hosted by Mothers of Murdered Offspring and begins at 7 p.m. at Camp Greene Park, located at 1220 Alleghany St., in Charlotte.

Figueroa was shot and killed last week after police say several people fired upwards of 150 rounds into a northwest Charlotte home on Richard Rozzelle Drive while he was sleeping. His 4-year-old sister was grazed in the shooting and expected to survive.

Two men have since been charged in connection with the child’s killing. Jacob Lanier, 21, is the latest person arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. He’s facing several charges, including eight counts of attempted murder.

Last Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens while conducting a traffic stop. He’s charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation with the shooting.

Related: Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child

Detectives believe this is one incident out of a series of shootings related to two homicides, and that they have some relation to students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

According to officers, multiple vehicles targeted the home.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS and leave information anonymously. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.