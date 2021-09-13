Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contract tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Education voted Monday to do away with the district’s COVID-19 contract tracing and allow students and staff in quarantine to return to school if they are not positive for the virus or showing symptoms.

The vote was 8-1 in favor of the decision, which is effective immediately. Board members said they would contact district principals as “promptly as possible” and inform them of the decision.

Staff will continue activities as required by law and handle positive and presumptive positive cases, report any positive cases to the Union County Health Department and provide information as required by the health department, the board said.

This comes after the board voted to keep face masks optional last week, despite an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, the district reported 479 positive cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,380 students and staff in quarantine.

Some parents believe it is time to require masks in the schools to keep students and staff safe. Others believe it should be up to each individual family.

Union County remains one of the last districts in the area to keep face masks optional.

Monday’s virtual meeting is happening at 7 a.m. It can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel. A link to the meeting will also be posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

