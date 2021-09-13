NC DHHS Flu
Union County School Board holding special meeting as thousands of students in quarantine

This comes as the board voted to keep face masks optional last week, despite an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article has 191 words with a read time of approximately 57 seconds.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday morning to give an update on COVID-19.

As of Friday, the district reported 479 positive cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,380 students and staff in quarantine.

When school leaders voted against the face mask requirement, they had more than 5,000 in quarantine. That number has gone up in the last week.

Some parents believe it is time to require masks in the schools to keep students and staff safe. Others believe it should be up to each individual family.

Union County remains one of the last districts in the area to keep face masks optional.

Monday’s virtual meeting is happening at 7 a.m. It can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel. A link to the meeting will also be posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

