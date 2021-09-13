NC DHHS Flu
Two killed in one-vehicle crash in Rock Hill

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the collision happened on India Hook Road at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Rock Hill on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the collision happened on India Hook Road at 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado had run off the road, drove through a ditch and struck a utility pole.

The 47-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the RHPD. The 40-year-old driver was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and pronounced deceased upon arrival, police said.

The names of the victims were not immediately available. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

