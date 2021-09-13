NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenager was killed after being shot Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, juveniles were playing video games at a home on Maple Avenue. Someone had a gun and the 14-year-old was shot and killed, law enforcement said.

Salisbury High, Knox Middle and Overton Elementary schools are near the home and on code yellow lockdown as a precaution, according to the SPD.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead at southeast Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child

Latest News

Many parents gathered ahead of the Sept. 7 Union County Board of Education meeting to address a...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contract tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Two killed in one-vehicle crash in Rock Hill
Handcuffs on desk
Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
Vigil taking place in memory of 3-year-old shot, killed in northwest Charlotte