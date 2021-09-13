Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenager was killed after being shot Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, authorities said.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, juveniles were playing video games at a home on Maple Avenue. Someone had a gun and the 14-year-old was shot and killed, law enforcement said.
Salisbury High, Knox Middle and Overton Elementary schools are near the home and on code yellow lockdown as a precaution, according to the SPD.
