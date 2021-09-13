Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenager was killed after being shot Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, juveniles were playing video games at a home on Maple Avenue. Someone had a gun and the 14-year-old was shot and killed, law enforcement said.

Getting details. @SalisburyNCPD say juveniles playing video games in basement in home on Maple Ave. on Sunday afternoon. Someone had a gun, 14-yr-old shot and killed. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/YuTBwZarzE — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 13, 2021

Salisbury High, Knox Middle and Overton Elementary schools are near the home and on code yellow lockdown as a precaution, according to the SPD.

