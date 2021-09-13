NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona(WIS)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - A South Carolina father whose son has been reported missing in Arizona has hired a private investigator to look into the case.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the Arizona desert on June 23.

RELATED STORY | SC man missing in Arizona, last seen leaving work June 23

His father, David Robinson, has been organizing search parties to locate Daniel but says his resources are running thin.

David told WIS that he hired private investigator Jeff McGrath after feeling like the Buckeye Police Department wasn’t providing much help.

David says McGrath has uncovered some interesting details about the case.

According to reports from McGrath, data from the Jeep’s black box shows that the Jeep was driven 11 miles after the initial crash, that there were multiple crashes, and that the vehicle was cranked 40 plus times by someone after the initial crash.

The private investigator also says he also found a sock that belonged to Daniel near the worksite which was 3 miles from the crash site.

Police told David that no foul play has been suspected in the case of his missing adult son.

David said this prompted him to created an online petition to encourage the police department to look more closely at the case. The petition already has more than 1,000 signatures.

“The problem is they think he wrecked his Jeep, undressed at the crash site, joined a monastery to become a monk, and it’s the theory they stand on no matter what,” David said.

David says that several additional human remains have been found during some of the searches of the desert. However, none of those remains belonged to Daniel.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers

Latest News

Mecklenburg attorney looking into whether someone voted on county commissioner’s behalf
Mecklenburg attorney looking into whether someone voted on county commissioner’s behalf
Driver killed in crash on I-77 in South Carolina
A labor law expert from the University of South Carolina said he expects wages and benefits...
Labor law expert says Biden’s vaccine mandate could result in higher wages, benefits
Three COVID-19 deaths in one month of school. First, an Andrew Jackson High student. Then, two...
‘I wish we were doing more’: Lancaster County Schools superintendent talks COVID after three deaths in the district
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters