Police release sketch of man accused in murder of person following argument at Huntersville park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police released a sketch of a man accused of murder at a park in Huntersville.

Huntersville police are asking anything who was at North Mecklenburg Park on Aug. 29 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to provide any information.

Those with information should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with dreads in a ponytail, tattoos on both arms, standing 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall with a slim build, in his 20s or 30s.

A person died on Sept. 7, a week after an argument during a basketball game turned violent when shots were fired in a park in Huntersville.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, the Huntersville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at North Mecklenburg Park on Old Statesville Road.

When officers arrived, they found one male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the initial investigation, police say they learned an argument started during a game of basketball at North Mecklenburg Park. During that altercation, police say shots were fired and the victim was struck.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.