NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead at southeast Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says