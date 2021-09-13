Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte community continues to mourn a senseless tragedy.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted a vigil Monday for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, who was killed when drive-by shooters pumped about 150 rounds into his home on Richard Rozelle Drive.

Asiah was fatally shot on Sept. 7, and his older sister was injured by the gunfire. She is expected to recover.

Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into his home while he was sleeping.

CMPD says the shooting is tied to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and to several other shootings in Charlotte.

So far, two men have been charged in connection with the child’s death.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was denied Monday.

Dozens attended Monday’s vigil for Asiah.

Music was played and speakers pleaded for the violence to stop.

