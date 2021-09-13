NC DHHS Flu
Memorial service to be held in Concord for Bronze Star-awarded war correspondent Joe Galloway

Joseph Lee Galloway Jr., died at his Concord home on Aug. 18.
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in at Fort Benning, Ga. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War that was made into a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 79. His wife, Grace Galloway, confirmed to AP that he died Wednesday morning after being hospitalized near their home in North Carolina.(Todd J. Van Emst | Source: Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A memorial service will be held this weekend in Concord for Joe Galloway, the award-winning journalist, war correspondent and author whose experiences during the Vietnam War were chronicled in the book and film “We Were Soldiers.”

According to a press release, Joseph Lee Galloway Jr., died at his Concord home on Aug. 18. The memorial service is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, located at 200 Branchview Drive Southeast in Concord.

Those remembering Galloway include Col. Bruce ‘Snake’ Crandall, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions as pilot during the battle of Ia Drang, flying 22 missions in an unarmed helicopter to evacuate more than 70 wounded, the release stated.

Galloway was embedded with troops during the 1965 battle of Ia Drang in the jungles of Vietnam’s Central Highlands. While there, he performed acts of valor that led to his being the only civilian to receive the Bronze Star from the Army during the Vietnam War, according to the release.

His experiences led to the book “We Were Soldiers Once…And Young,” which he wrote with Lt. Gen. Harold Moore in 1992. The book was adapted into the 2002 film “We Were Soldiers” that starred Mel Gibson, Greg Kinnear, Sam Elliott and Barry Pepper as Galloway.

