NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man gets 15 months for vandalizing federal building during Floyd protest

Alexander Pridgen
Alexander Pridgen(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is going to federal prison after admitting he threw a brick through a federal courthouse window during a George Floyd protest.

Alexander Pridgen was sentenced today in New Bern to 15 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to destruction of government property and possessing a firearm while under indictment.

Prosecutors say another protestor was live streaming on Facebook when Pridgen threw the brick into the window at the Federal Bankruptcy building on Reade Circle on May 31st of last year.

(WITN)

The feds say Pridgen was also caught on video surveillance vandalizing the Greenville Police Department building later that same night.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers

Latest News

Meet the Gastonia Honey Hunters new mascot
Meet the Gastonia Honey Hunters new mascot
Mecklenburg attorney looking into whether someone voted on county commissioner’s behalf
Mecklenburg attorney looking into whether someone voted on county commissioner’s behalf
Driver killed in crash on I-77 in South Carolina
A labor law expert from the University of South Carolina said he expects wages and benefits...
Labor law expert says Biden’s vaccine mandate could result in higher wages, benefits
Three COVID-19 deaths in one month of school. First, an Andrew Jackson High student. Then, two...
‘I wish we were doing more’: Lancaster County Schools superintendent talks COVID after three deaths in the district