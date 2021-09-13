Man charged after assault turns deadly in Albemarle

This article has 147 words with a read time of approximately 44 seconds.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly assault that happened early Monday morning in Albemarle.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, officers were called to an assault that happened on Pine Street shortly before 4 a.m. The victim, 55-year-old Rodney W. Harkey, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the assault, authorities said.

Officers began to canvass the area for suspects and interviewed witnesses. They located a potential suspect, 37-year-old Joshua S. Foreman, walking on a nearby street, according to the APD.

Police said they spoke with Foreman and other witnesses. The suspect was ultimately arrested and charged with murder, according to law enforcement.

Foreman was taken to the Stanly County Jail, where he is being held on no bond. His first court appearance is set for Sept. 20 at 9 a.m., according to police.

