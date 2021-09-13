Hot now - humid later!

NC DHHS Flu
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s going to be a trade-off but it isn’t going to get us closer to fall weather.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • 90s on Tuesday
  • Muggier the rest of the week
  • Tracking Nicholas

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Tuesday will take us back to the low 90s. Rain chances will be close to zero. The dew point will begin to creep back up during the day tomorrow. We will range in the sticky to tropical zone for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Better make it an iced pumpkin spice late.

The rest of the week will be warm and muggy. While temperatures won’t technically be as hot, it may feel warmer due to the increased humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday through the weekend. Rain chances will tick up a tad though. There’s a 30% chance each afternoon Thursday through the weekend.

Fall-like weather isn’t that far off. It just isn’t in the cards this week.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is currently hovering just off the coast of Texas and bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous storm surge to the state. The storm should move on shore this evening. There could be some strengthening too. It may even be close to hurricane status when it makes landfall. Some models are bringing some of the associated moisture close to us late in the week or over the weekend but that isn’t a sure thing just yet. In the meantime, we remain pretty dry across the Carolinas.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

