Good Question: Can you collect unemployment if fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination?

More companies are considering mandating vaccinations
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re asking, can you collect unemployment if you’re fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

More companies are considering mandating vaccinations.

So, it could very well mean more businesses could fire someone for not getting their shot.

If that happens, can that person get unemployment?

Good question.

It’s tricky.

However, chances are, no they won’t be eligible.

That’s because the employee may be considered to be insubordinate. They’re defying a direct order from the company.

There could be some specific situations like religious and medical exemptions that could play a role in that decision.

If you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to get you an answer. You can always tweet at us. Just use the hashtag #OYSTonight.

