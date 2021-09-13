Good Question: Can you collect unemployment if fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re asking, can you collect unemployment if you’re fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

More companies are considering mandating vaccinations.

So, it could very well mean more businesses could fire someone for not getting their shot.

If that happens, can that person get unemployment?

Good question.

It’s tricky.

However, chances are, no they won’t be eligible.

That’s because the employee may be considered to be insubordinate. They’re defying a direct order from the company.

There could be some specific situations like religious and medical exemptions that could play a role in that decision.

