Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself

Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — The grandmother of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in her home has been arrested in connection with the case.

Kawana Liggins, 50, of Macon, faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

The boy, Kameron Ross of Warner Robins, fatally shot himself Friday after finding a gun while visiting Liggins.

The sheriff’s office stated that the boy found a firearm inside the apartment and accidentally shot himself.

Investigators said they believe the gun was brought into the apartment by two teens.

