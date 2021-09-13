Former Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy fired following arrest for driving while impaired

This article has 138 words with a read time of approximately 41 seconds.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A former Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated following his arrest over the weekend for driving while impaired, officials announced Monday.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Gregory Hilliard was arrested and charged with driving while impaired on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Hilliard began working for the sheriff’s office on July 23, 2014. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest, according to the MCSO.

“This type of conduct is not a representation of MCSO and will not be tolerated in this agency. As soon as I was made aware of this deputy’s arrest, our agency took swift action,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “MCSO will continue to hold our deputies and entire staff to the highest level of integrity.”

