First Alert: Hot weather to start the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a big ridge of high pressure settled over the Carolinas, we’re going back to summertime heat and humidity for at least the first couple of days this week.

Little bit of a late-summer heatwave

Rain chances remaining very low

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas

Rain chances will remain low, as there’s no real trigger for widespread storms to fire up. Highs will push 90° through the midweek period.

A mountain thundershower is possible over the next couple of days, but that seems to be about it. As for Charlotte and the Piedmont, a few thunderstorms may enter back into the forecast late Wednesday through the weekend, but the chances for much-needed rain are no more than 20% to 30%.

So, if you’re trying to get your lawn and garden back in shape, you’ll more than likely need to turn on the sprinklers or drag out the hose. Highs will probably be in the middle 80s over the second part of the week.

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico, and is forecast to move into Texas tonight, bringing a threat for flash flooding and gusty winds. There is some model guidance that suggests moisture from Nicholas could come our way later in the week, but just as many models suggest otherwise, keeping rain well west of the Carolinas.

We are also monitoring multiple weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that could take on tropical characteristics in the coming days.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

