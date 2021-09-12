NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Myers Park United Methodist Church already requires masks.
‘You don’t mess with the church’: Churches react after Mecklenburg County voted to mandate masks inside religious services
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder

Latest News

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
Falling cat saved with American flag at Miami football game