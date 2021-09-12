NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wake Forest scores 20 unanswered in win over Norfolk State

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, Christian Turner rushed for two scores and Wake Forest beat Norfolk State 41-16. Wake Forest scored 20 straight points, spanning halftime, to take control.

On the first play of the second half, Jaquarii Roberson ran past the defense for Hartman’s deep ball and raced for a 64-yard touchdown for a 34-9 lead. It was Roberson’s sixth straight game with a touchdown reception.

Roberson finished with four catches for 97 yards for Wake Forest (2-0).

Christian Beal-Smith carried it nine times for 60 yards and a score.

Juwan Carter was 19-of-31 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State.

Rayquan Smith and Anthony Williams each made one catch — both going for touchdowns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Myers Park United Methodist Church already requires masks.
‘You don’t mess with the church’: Churches react after Mecklenburg County voted to mandate masks inside religious services
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte goes to 2-0 with 38-10 win over Gardner-Webb
App State Football
No. 22 Miami escapes Appalachian State test, 25-23
Davidson holds off Division II-member Shaw 28-26
Howell figures in 5 TDs, No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State
North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by...
Griffin’s kick return leads Mississippi St. over NC State