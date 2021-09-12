NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

The first one is in the Bay of Campeche.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thankfully none of these disturbances pose an immediate threat to the Carolinas - but we are watching them all for you.

The first one is in the Bay of Campeche.

This is of greatest concern for the US. It strengthened into Tropical Storm Nicholas Sunday afternoon.

Models are currently projecting it to head north along the Mexico/ Texas coast. At very least, it will bring the possibility of flooding rain to those areas.

Several disturbances are being monitored
Several disturbances are being monitored(WBTV)

Then there are a few more disturbances on the other side of the Atlantic - much closer to Africa than the US. Two of these have no better than a 20% chance of formation.

The other one hasn’t even moved off the coast of Africa. That is the one that shows the most potential.

There’s only a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. However, there’s a 60% chance over the next five days as it moves out over open waters. Still, as far away as it is, it would be a while before there are any US impacts.

Keep checking back as these systems continue to make progress.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Myers Park United Methodist Church already requires masks.
‘You don’t mess with the church’: Churches react after Mecklenburg County voted to mandate masks inside religious services
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder

Latest News

Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast
Ready for more temperatures in the 90s?
Ready for more temperatures in the 90s?
Ready for more temperatures in the 90s?
Tomorrow's forecast
Hotter temperatures ahead, with rain chances late next week
Tropical weather outlook
Hurricane Larry dissipates in the North Atlantic, yet more tropical activity is likely this week