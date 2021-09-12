Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thankfully none of these disturbances pose an immediate threat to the Carolinas - but we are watching them all for you.

The first one is in the Bay of Campeche.

This is of greatest concern for the US. It strengthened into Tropical Storm Nicholas Sunday afternoon.

Models are currently projecting it to head north along the Mexico/ Texas coast. At very least, it will bring the possibility of flooding rain to those areas.

Then there are a few more disturbances on the other side of the Atlantic - much closer to Africa than the US. Two of these have no better than a 20% chance of formation.

The other one hasn’t even moved off the coast of Africa. That is the one that shows the most potential.

There’s only a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. However, there’s a 60% chance over the next five days as it moves out over open waters. Still, as far away as it is, it would be a while before there are any US impacts.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

