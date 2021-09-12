NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms In The Gulf Of Mexico

As of Sunday evening, Nicholas has winds of 40 mph
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and is expected to impact Texas and Louisiana this week, with gusty winds and flash flooding.

As of Sunday evening, Nicholas has winds of 40 mph, and is forecasted to move along the Texas Gulf Coast and inland, Monday into Tuesday, and linger over East Texas through Wednesday.

We are also closely monitoring a weather disturbance off the Southeast U.S., near the Bahamas, that could become more tropical this week, and possibly have impacts on the U.S. East Coast.

There are multiple systems in the Eastern Atlantic, near Africa, that could also take on more tropical characteristics this week.

We are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the season runs through November 30th.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

