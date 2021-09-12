NC DHHS Flu
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says

A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban" spray painted onto it.(Paul Nichols, Upstate Granite Solutions via WYFF)
By Jennifer Ready
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A 9/11 memorial was vandalized in Greenville, according to Paul Nichols, Founder and CEO of Upstate Granite Solutions.

The company constructed a granite monument of the twin towers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Each tower is more than 4,000 pounds with a light beam. The towers are surrounded by 1,000 American flags, according to the company.

Nichols said someone used spray paint to write ‘Taliban’ on the monument. Police were called to investigate Sunday morning, Nichols said.

The company said the damage was cleaned off Sunday morning.

The monument is displayed in front of the Upstate Granite Solutions facility.

Nichols said hundreds of people visited the memorial on Saturday night.

