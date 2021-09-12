NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Road work coming in Rowan County this week

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, Grubb Ferry Road will be closed near the...
Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, Grubb Ferry Road will be closed near the intersection at Hollywood Drive for the replacement of a failed storm drain pipe that crosses under the roadway.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a road in Rowan County for five days for a culvert replacement.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, Grubb Ferry Road will be closed near the intersection at Hollywood Drive for the replacement of a failed storm drain pipe that crosses under the roadway.  The repair is necessary to prevent damage to the roadway and adjacent properties.  Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 18, weather permitting.

If necessary, the alternative dates for this project will be Sept. 20 – 24.

During the closure, traffic will be directed to East Ridge Road, Hollywood Drive and back to Grubb Ferry Road.

Motorists should use caution while using the detour and plan accordingly for delays.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Myers Park United Methodist Church already requires masks.
‘You don’t mess with the church’: Churches react after Mecklenburg County voted to mandate masks inside religious services
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder

Latest News

Randy and Vickie Conrad, of Iron Station, North Carolina, pose in Victory Lane after their 1956...
1956 Chevy 210 hard top takes home Walt Hollifield Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
Round 15 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the Russian Grand Prix hosted at Sochi...
Mick Schumacher has top-15 finish for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
COVID vaccines
Gottlieb says vaccines could be approved for kids 5-11 by end of October
Return to normalcy: Panthers open season vs. NY Jets at full-capacity Bank of America Stadium
Return to normalcy: Panthers open season vs. NY Jets at full-capacity Bank of America Stadium