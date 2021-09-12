Road work coming in Rowan County this week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a road in Rowan County for five days for a culvert replacement.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, Grubb Ferry Road will be closed near the intersection at Hollywood Drive for the replacement of a failed storm drain pipe that crosses under the roadway. The repair is necessary to prevent damage to the roadway and adjacent properties. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 18, weather permitting.

If necessary, the alternative dates for this project will be Sept. 20 – 24.

During the closure, traffic will be directed to East Ridge Road, Hollywood Drive and back to Grubb Ferry Road.

Motorists should use caution while using the detour and plan accordingly for delays.

