Ready for more temperatures in the 90s?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ready or not - here they come!

This is what we are tracking today:

Upper 80s today

Low 90s through Wednesday

More humid late week

Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast (WBTV)

Today will be another nice one. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as we reach the upper 80s.

There should be no rain in sight. (Good news for your outdoor plans but bad news for your yard and garden.)

Monday through Wednesday also look dry. Highs will be hotter though. We will reach the low 90s each afternoon. The humidity shouldn’t be too bad though.

The last part of the week will be a bit more humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 30% chance for a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon. That will be the case next weekend as well.

As for the tropics, we are monitoring a disturbance in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a 90% chance of it developing into a tropical depression later today or tonight. Most models are bringing it up along the coast of Mexico and Texas. There are also two other disturbances in the eastern part of the Atlantic - much closer to Africa than us. They have between a 20 and 30% chance for development. We’ll continue to monitor them all for you.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

