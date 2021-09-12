Person found dead at southeast Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Officers responded to Pressley Road neighborhood park for a welfare check
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.
Officers responded to Pressley Road neighborhood park for a welfare check around 11:20 a.m. Sunday. A person was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being considered a homicide. Officers are investigating on Manchester Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.