NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Griffin’s kick return leads Mississippi St. over NC State

North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by...
North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Theo Derosa (Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Lideatrick Griffin returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, and Mississippi State’s defense took it from there in a 24-10 win over North Carolina State.

The Bulldogs held the Wolfpack to 4.5 yards per play.

Quarterback Will Rogers was 33-for-49 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Mississippi State.

NC State scored its only touchdown with 1:06 left in the game on a 4-yard pass from Leary to Thayer Thomas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Myers Park United Methodist Church already requires masks.
‘You don’t mess with the church’: Churches react after Mecklenburg County voted to mandate masks inside religious services
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte goes to 2-0 with 38-10 win over Gardner-Webb
App State Football
No. 22 Miami escapes Appalachian State test, 25-23
Davidson holds off Division II-member Shaw 28-26
Howell figures in 5 TDs, No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State