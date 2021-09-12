NC DHHS Flu
Feeling like summer as we start off the week

First Alert Weather: Muggy conditions return through the week
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures get back into the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday with late week rain chances possible.

Muggy conditions return through the week.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Lower 90s develop Monday through Wednesday.
  • Isolated rain and storms are possible Thursday into next weekend.
  • Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas, and impacts for the Gulf Coast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, and be alerted of any severe weather near you. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire's WBTV app.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)

Hot temperatures and muggy conditions develop through the workweek as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days of the week with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Wednesday through the weekend.

A stray shower is possible for Wednesday, yet most folks will stay dry through midweek. Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Yucatan Peninsula, on Sunday, and is expected to move toward Texas and Louisiana by midweek this week, bringing a threat for flash flooding and gusty winds.

We are also monitoring multiple weather disturbances in the Atlantic, that could become more tropical in the coming days.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

