Feeling like summer as we start off the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures get back into the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday with late week rain chances possible.

Muggy conditions return through the week.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Lower 90s develop Monday through Wednesday.

Isolated rain and storms are possible Thursday into next weekend.

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas, and impacts for the Gulf Coast.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast (WBTV)

Hot temperatures and muggy conditions develop through the workweek as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days of the week with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Wednesday through the weekend.

A stray shower is possible for Wednesday, yet most folks will stay dry through midweek. Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Yucatan Peninsula, on Sunday, and is expected to move toward Texas and Louisiana by midweek this week, bringing a threat for flash flooding and gusty winds.

We are also monitoring multiple weather disturbances in the Atlantic, that could become more tropical in the coming days.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

