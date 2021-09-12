NC DHHS Flu
Davidson holds off Division II-member Shaw 28-26

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead Davidson to a 28-26 victory over Division II-member Shaw.

Williams ran 20 times for 73 yards. Dylan Sparks added 70 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown for Davidson (1-1).  The Wildcats finished with 310 yards rushing.

Christian Peters was 19-of-31 passing for 196 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Shaw.  

Sidney Gibbs had 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown run.

Shaw scored a touchdown with 4:36 remaining but couldn’t convert the 2-point try.

